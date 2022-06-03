Louisiana Tops TCU 7-6 in First Game of NCAA Regional

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun officially returned to NCAA Regionals Friday night for the first time in six years, and did so with an impressive win.

Behind 8 hits and clutch pitching, the Cajuns defeated TCU 7-6.

Louisiana struck first, getting back-to-back home runs in the top of the 2nd.

Will Veillon with a 2 RBI jack, followed by Trey LeFleur's solo shot to give the Cajuns an early 3-0 lead.

TCU responded with 2 runs in the 3rd, and two more in the 5th to take a 4-3 lead, but it didn't last long.

Louisiana retook the lead in the top of the 6th with more clutch two-out hitting. The Cajuns scored off a Julian Brock RBI single, followed by a C.J. Willis RBI triple.

Carson Roccaforte added another run for the Cajuns in the 7th, before TCU added one of their own in the bottom of the 7th.

C.J. Willis scored an insurance run off a Warner Rincones single and throwing error by the Frogs.

TCU added one more run in the bottom of the 8th, but Louisiana winning pitcher Bo Bonds shut down the Frogs up until the final out when Dylan Theut came out to get the save.

Louisiana will now face off against #5 national seed and host Texas A&M on Saturday night 6.

