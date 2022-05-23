Coach Deggs on Key to Winning Sun Belt Tournament, Senior Class, Jonathan Lucroy &#038; More [Audio]

Coach Deggs on Key to Winning Sun Belt Tournament, Senior Class, Jonathan Lucroy & More [Audio]

Photo by Brad Kemp

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball wrapped up their regular season on Saturday, winning their 8th Sun Belt series in a 9-3 win over Little Rock. Next up, is the Sun Belt Conference tournament.

UL head baseball coach Matt Deggs joined me on my show this morning, opening up about the senior class, Jonathan Lucroy getting his degree, the Little Rock series, preparing for the Sun Belt Conference tournament, the key to winning it, and much more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Louisiana faces off against South Alabama this Wednesday afternoon in Montgomery.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:00, with pregame beginning at 3:30 on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL-FM.

