Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball wrapped up their regular season on Saturday, winning their 8th Sun Belt series in a 9-3 win over Little Rock. Next up, is the Sun Belt Conference tournament.

UL head baseball coach Matt Deggs joined me on my show this morning, opening up about the senior class, Jonathan Lucroy getting his degree, the Little Rock series, preparing for the Sun Belt Conference tournament, the key to winning it, and much more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Louisiana faces off against South Alabama this Wednesday afternoon in Montgomery.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:00, with pregame beginning at 3:30 on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL-FM.

The Best Robe-isms

Remembering The 2014 Ragin' Cajun Baseball Team

Lafayette Drillers Who Appeared In MLB