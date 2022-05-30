Louisiana Set to Play in College Station Regional

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun baseball team is heading to the College Station Regional as a 3 seed.

Texas A&M is the 1 seed, and the #5 overall national seed.

TCU is the 2 seed, UL 3, and Oral Roberts is the 4 seed.

The Ragin' Cajuns first game from the NCAA Regionals is Friday at 7:00 against 2 seed TCU.

The Sun Belt has 4 representatives in NCAA Regionals for the first time since 2014.

Joining Louisiana are #16 overall national seed and host Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, and Texas State.

The state of Louisiana also placed 4 teams in NCAA Regionals.

In addition to Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns, the LSU Tigers, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, and Southeastern Louisiana Lions will all play this postseason.

Louisiana officially punched their ticket into the postseason on Sunday by winning the Sun Belt Conference tournament in dramatic fashion, defeating Georgia Southern 7-6, marking their 36th win of the season overall.

