Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball is coming off an impressive weekend on the diamond, sweeping the Georgia State Panthers on the road.

Louisiana head baseball coach Matt Deggs joined me on my show this morning, detailing the team's sweep at Georgia State, improving on not giving up "free stuff", Carson Roccaforte's consistency, the bottom of the lineup, RPI watch, and much more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Louisiana currently sits at #44 in the latest NCAA RPI.

The Cajuns return to the diamond next week for a road series at Appalachian State.

