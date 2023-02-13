The hype for Ragin' Cajuns baseball is building up ahead of their opening day next week.

Star 1B/OF Carson Roccaforte has had plenty of eyes on him after an incredible season last year, putting up a monstrous .374 batting average, and a 1.107 OPS.

He's a surefire lock to be picked in the MLB draft and he'll likely raise his stock this year playing with a talented Cajuns squad.

He's already been named the 17th best player in D1Baseball's Preseason Top 100, a list which includes players from P5 and G5 schools.

Now he's got another award to chase.

The Rocc is one of the 55 players named to the Golden Spikes Award Watchlist. Essentially, this is the college baseball Heisman. Former recipients include Adley Rutschman, Kris Bryant, and Bryce Harper.

Additionally, there is some fan involvement in the award. Assuming Roccaforte makes it as a semi-finalist, there will be a fan vote to help decide the finalists for the Golden Spikes, and you can vote (and find more info about the award itself) on https://www.usabaseball.com/golden-spikes-award.

