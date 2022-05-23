Pair of Ragin’ Cajuns Named to All-Sun Belt Conference Team
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball (33-21) wrapped up their regular season on Saturday, and are currently in route to Montgomery, Alabama for the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
On the team bus are a pair of All-Sun Belt Conference players.
The Sun Belt released their 2022 regular season All-Sun Belt Conference Awards today. Two members of Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns earned a spot on the team.
First baseman Carson Roccaforte and catcher Julian Brock.
#4 seed Louisiana faces off against #5 seed South Alabama this Wednesday afternoon in Montgomery.
First pitch is scheduled for 4:00, with pregame beginning at 3:30 on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL-FM.
