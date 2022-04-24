Cajuns Crush Panthers 14-2 to Sweep Series

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball entered the weekend one game behind Georgia State in the Sun Belt Conference standings.

They end the weekend two games ahead of the them and moved into third place in the Sun Belt after sweeping the Panthers, capping it off with a dominant 14-2 win in seven innings via the mercy rule on Sunday.

While mercy rules are somewhat common in softball, it's rare to see it on the college baseball diamond because it only applies game 3 of a weekend series in the Sun Belt when a team is ahead by at least 10 runs.

After a 7 run explosion in the 7th inning by UL, Georgia State couldn't answer with enough runs to extend the contest.

Louisiana was led by Carson Roccaforte, who continues to put together a season worthy of All-American status. Sunday, he was 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs.

His 3 RBI home run in the third inning gave the Cajuns a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Heath Hood and Julian Brock also went 3 for 4 at the plate, as Hood finished with a double and three RBIs, while Brock added a double and two RBIs.

As a team, the Cajuns collected 15 hits.

Jeff Wilson pitched all 7 innings for Louisiana, allowing only 2 runs on 6 hits, fanning 8 Panther batters.

Prior to this weekend, Georgia State had only been defeated at home twice all season. Louisiana topped that number in three days.

With the win, Louisiana improved to 23-16 overall, and 12-6 in Sun Belt Conference play. It also marked their 5th consecutive series win.

