Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball wrapped up their regular season last week in Monroe with a sweep of ULM, a regular-season Sun Belt Conference championship, and a 9-game winning streak.

Next up is the Sun Belt Conference tournament.

Coach Gerry Glasco joined me on my show this morning, opening up about the state of the team heading into the Sun Belt Conference tournament, Stormy Kotzelnick, Alexa Langeliers, the key to winning the tournament, not looking ahead, health of the team, and much more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

#22 Louisiana will take on the winner of ULM vs Coastal Carolina this Wednesday at 10:00am.

Listen to the action on ESPN Lafayette, ESPNLafayette.com, and the ESPN Lafayette App.

Pregame begins at 9:45.

