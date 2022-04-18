Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball (20-15, 9-6) is coming off a series win against ULM, where they took games one and three, but fell in the ninth inning of game two.

Head coach Matt Deggs joined me on my show this morning, opening up about the series against the Warhawks, the disappointment of how game two ended, the bounce back in game three, the journey and play of Trey LaFleur, Tuesday night's matchup at LSU, and much more.

Plus, a few off baseball topics on how he spent Easter and the preferred cut of steak.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Next up is a trip to Baton Rouge on Tuesday night for a matchup against LSU (23-12) in the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30, with pregame beginning at 6:00 on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM), ESPNLafayette.com, and the ESPN Lafayette App.

LOOK: The story behind every NFL team name Stacker delved into the story behind every NFL football team name. Overall team records, also included, are reflective of NFL regular-season games. There are some football teams with well-known nicknames—the Jets, for instance, are often referred to as Gang Green—but we also divulge how some teams’ official names are sparingly used (the Jets’ neighbors, the Giants, are actually known as the New York Football Giants). Sometimes a team name can tell you a lot about local history: The Vikings of Minnesota draw upon the area’s strong ties to Scandinavia, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dripping in local legend related to Florida’s pirate past.

Let’s kick off the countdown with the folks who earned their nickname by buying boxes of used team jerseys.

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.

Lafayette Drillers Who Appeared In MLB