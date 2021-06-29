A lawsuit filed against LSU for the school’s alleged mishandling of campus rape and sexual misconduct has been amended to now include Head Coach Ed Orgeron and the Tiger Athletic Foundation. Three additional women are also a part of the suit.

“This just adds to the many people who have now come forward about the way that Derrius Guice treated them and the seeming lack of action on LSU’s part at the time it happened,” said Advocate newspaper reporter Andrea Gallo during an appearance on Talk Louisiana Tuesday morning.

The suit was initially filed involving seven current and former female LSU students. The three additional plaintiffs are seeking five million dollars in damages and an injunction requiring LSU to comply with Title IX.

Orgeron’s inclusion in the suit appears to be linked to an allegation first reported by USA Today that Orgeron had been told that running back Derrius Guice had raped an LSU student.

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

“USA Today reported this story about how her boyfriend told Ed Orgeron and how Orgeron kind of laughed it off and said everybody’s girlfriend sleeps with other people,” said Gallo.

When the USA Today story was first reported, Orgeron said he was not aware of the rape allegations against Guice and that he never said that to the victim’s boyfriend. Gallo said the Husch Blackwell report that first detailed systemic Title IX failures at LSU also did not cite Orgeron for mishandling sexual misconduct allegations.

Orgeron was named in the suit through a business that manages his contract and endorsements. The complaint alleges that Orgeron, as an officer of the business, violated the Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations Act.

(Story written by Matt Doyle/Louisiana Radio Network)

