‘Coats For Kids’ Recieves Over 2,000 Coats & Huge Donations

Coats For Kids was able to raise $17,500 and had over 2,200 coats donated to their project this year.

The Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles holds this yearly donation event, and after they collect the money and goods they send them to several charities in SWLA.

This year ten SWLA charities will be receiving an equal share of the money and coats. Some of these charities are Dewanna’s Community Closet, Abraham’s Tent, CARC, Care Help of Sulphur, and Boy’s Village just to mention a few.

Kiwanis Club officials say this is an eight percent increase from last year.

The coats that were donated were cleaned by Runte Lake Cleaners before being distributed to the local charities.