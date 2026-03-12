OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) — Two roosters seized as evidence in a major cockfighting bust in St. Landry Parish have been stolen from the parish animal control shelter in Opelousas, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz confirmed Wednesday.

The birds were among 70 fighting roosters taken into custody during a March 7 raid on a property at 854 Raiders Road northwest of Opelousas. The theft is now under investigation.

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How Did This Happen at the St. Landry Parish Shelter?

Details on how the roosters were taken from the St. Landry Parish Animal Control facility remain limited. Guidroz did not say when the theft was discovered or whether investigators have identified any suspects. The story is still developing, and KPEL News will update this article as more information becomes available.

The shelter, located on Hangar Road in Opelousas, is operated by St. Landry Parish Government under the direction of Parish President Jessie Bellard.

The Cockfighting Raid That Started It All

The stolen birds trace back to what Guidroz has called the first cockfighting raid his office has conducted since the practice was outlawed in Louisiana in 2008.

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Deputies received an anonymous tip on Saturday, March 7, about a cockfighting event in progress on Raiders Road. Using covert surveillance, investigators confirmed a large gathering of people transporting fighting roosters to the property. Guidroz pulled together members of his entire Investigative Division, including CID, Narcotics, Juvenile Detectives, and Sex Offender Detectives, to handle the crowd.

The operation resulted in 60 people being detained and identified. Deputies also seized cash, drugs, guns, and the 70 roosters.

Who Was Arrested in the St. Landry Parish Cockfighting Bust?

John Eddie Lachapelle, 36, of Opelousas, was arrested at the scene. Officials identified him as the property owner and the principal organizer of the cockfighting event. He faces felony charges of cockfighting, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances, and illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of crime or drugs.

The 60 other people detained at the scene were not immediately arrested, but Guidroz said additional charges remain possible as the investigation continues.

What Happens to the Remaining Roosters?

The seized roosters are scheduled to be euthanized. Guidroz said he worked with his attorney and the district attorney to ensure Lachapelle, not taxpayers, bears the cost of housing the birds until that process is carried out.

Lachapelle was required to post a bond that would cover the cost of feeding and maintaining the roosters in the meantime.

The theft of two birds from the shelter now adds a layer of complication to that arrangement and raises questions about the security of evidence in the ongoing case.

Cockfighting Controversy Continues in St. Landry Parish

The raid came at a tense moment in St. Landry Parish. Earlier this year, the Parish Council entertained a proposal to seek an exemption to the state’s cockfighting ban, drawing a packed crowd of supporters who argued the practice is part of Cajun and Creole heritage and could bring economic development to rural areas like Sunset, once home to a well-known cockfighting pit.

Attorney General Liz Murrill declined to issue an opinion on whether the state’s cockfighting ban was unconstitutional, dealing a blow to the effort.

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Guidroz has been blunt about where he stands. He has said he was disappointed that parish leaders raised the hopes of cockfighting supporters when the activity cannot be legalized at the local level. National animal welfare group Animal Wellness Action praised the raid and called on local prosecutors to pursue cockfighting cases aggressively.

Parish President Bellard has acknowledged the reality that cockfighting still happens in the rural parts of the parish despite the ban.

Louisiana was the last state in the country to outlaw cockfighting in 2008. Violators face fines of up to $500 and up to six months in prison. Attending a cockfight, paying admission, or betting on the outcome are all illegal under state law.

How to Report Cockfighting in St. Landry Parish

Anyone with information about cockfighting or the shelter theft should contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516. Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, through the P3 app, or by dialing **TIPS on a mobile phone. All calls are anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.