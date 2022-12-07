College Football Playoff Odds for Final Four Teams

This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs.

In the history of the NCAA College Football Playoff, there have nearly always been a few late twists and turns that made the selection process a tough chore.

That is after a whole season full of upsets, near upsets, and teams coming out of nowhere to stake a claim to be in the final four of the college football season.

This year, though, was just about as straightforward as could have been possible: when the committee went into the room for the final time to pick the four teams that would play for the title at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Monday, January 9, it was very easy.

There were two unbeaten teams left in the Football Bowl Subdivision, and two more with one loss: those were your only four teams in the whole country that could say that. Every other team had its chances all season to impress, including USC and Alabama, but ultimately lost two or more games this year and did not deserve to be in the semifinals.

Now, we have our four teams, and our two games:

CFP Game Schedule, Times and Where to Watch

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU | Fiesta Bowl | 4 p.m. EST | ESPN | Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State | Peach Bowl | 8 p.m. EST | ESPN | Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

What a way to end the year, and spend New Year’s Eve!

Interestingly (or maybe not, with the way college football is going), three of the four Heisman Trophy candidates will be leading their teams out on December 31: Stetson Bennett (Georgia), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), and Mac Duggan (TCU), who are, of course, all quarterbacks. Bennett, in particular, continues to write one of the best stories ever in college football history. He has gone from a walk-on to an MVP of the National Championship, and is 28-0 so far over his last two games–he has only lost one game as a starter in his three seasons under center for the Bulldogs.

Georgia is the defending national champion, and it will take something special from one of the other three teams to beat the Bulldogs. Ohio State and Stroud, who got into the bracket after USC lost to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, might fancy their chances after getting a new life. But according to sports books in Lousiana, the Buckeyes will go into the contest as nearly a touchdown underdog.

That is better than the odds at some NJ betting sites given to TCU, which are 10-point underdogs against Michigan, the other unbeaten team this year. Everyone is expecting a Michigan-Georgia final, but can either TCU or Ohio State buck the odds? Here are the odds to win the title from NJ.bet:

Odds to win CFB Playoff National Championship

Georgia -162

Michigan +200

Ohio State +300

TCU +1600

