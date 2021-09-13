College football is back and student sections around the country have not been shy about expressing their disdain for President Joe Biden.

A number of videos have surfaced on social media showing students sections in various stadiums chanting, "F@ck Joe Biden."

Students at LSU took part in the "trend" last week as they too offered up their displeasure with the current U.S. President.

I thought that it was just a few student sections in stadiums that did this, but as I dug more into this, I noticed a number of stadiums heard these sounds coming from students.

As you would expect, some support the students in chanting this, while others on social media consider this to be classless.

Here are just a few of the videos I found of students chanting "F@ck Joe Biden" while in attendance at college football games last week.

Here are more student sections from across the country taking part in #FJB.

Since many of these videos have surfaced, here are some of the mixed reactions from fans and from some on social media.