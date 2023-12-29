Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Louisiana Senator John Kennedy is well-known for his cleverly-worded insults. His latest slap was directed at President Joe Biden for blaming the media for his low popularity ratings and his decisions on border security.

Kennedy's comments most often fly in the wake of particularly bad moves, in his opinion, by Congressional leadership and the administrative branch. They evoke a laugh, but the topic is less-than-laughable.

While the country was in the early throes of the COVID pandemic and Congress was in a more-than-usual state of confusion, he said of two Congressional counterparts:

He doesn't often use profanity, but he's able to hit the desired mark every time he throws out a verbal arrow:

Americans are thinking there are some good members of Congress, but we can't figure out what they're good for. Others are thinking, how did these morons make it through the birth canal?

The latest slap from Senator Kennedy came in the wake of President Biden blaming the media for his decrease in popularity ratings. He made the comments in an interview with Jesse Watters on Fox News, following a visit to Mexico by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to discuss amnesty.

During the interview, Kennedy referenced comments by President Biden pointing the finger at the media for his low approval. The senator, using his now-famous analogies, disagreed:

In Louisiana, President Biden is about as popular as herpes. Why is that? Two reasons. Number 1, the people of Louisiana are not stupid. Number 2, they think the Biden administration is.

He went on to call the southern border crisis man-made, as in created by the president.

Love him or hate him, you can't deny that Senator Kennedy has a way with words.

