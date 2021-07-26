Comedian Ron White Stopping In Lake Charles in September

Last week, we announced that Larry The Cable Guy would be in Lake Charles on September 3rd at L'Auberge Casino Resort. Now we found out that Larry's buddy Ron White will also be performing in Lake Charles next door at the Golden Nugget on September 5th.

Just like Larry The Cable Guy, Ron White rose to fame when he joined the Blue Collar Comedy Tour with Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall, and Larry The Cable Guy. The tour was so successful and lasted from 2000-2006 which spawned a tour plus tv and movie specials.

Ron Tater Salad White is known for his brash take on things while smoking on stage and sipping on his scotch. His brand of comedy will make you laugh all night long.

Ron White also has in own brand booze but we are not surprised about that. It's a tequila and it's called Number Juan Tequila. Of course it is. The comedian who is from Fritch, Texas and has become quite the entrepreneur.

On top of releasing his tequila Ron White has found time to be an author and has written a book. The book was called I Had the Right to Remain Silent But I Didn't Have the Ability. The book also made it on the New York times best seller list.

Ron White will be performing at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles Grand Event Center on Sunday, September 5th. Grab your tickets at the Golden nugget's box office and get ready to laugh.