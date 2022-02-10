Coming Back to Louisiana: Former President Donald Trump Scheduled to Visit Soon

The larger-thn-life figure who held huge rallies in Louisiana as the 45th President of the United States is scheduled to head back to the Bayou State.

In May 2019, President Donald Trump visited Cameron Parish to tour Sempra Energy's $10 billion liquefied natural gas export facility and shined the spotlight on the oil and gas sector in front of a raucous crowd.

President Trump at Sempra LNG Facility, KATC President Trump at Sempra LNG Facility, KATC loading...

Later that year, President Trump visited Shreveport and Monroe to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidates former U.S. Congressman Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone as he encouraged Louisianians to vote Republican in the GOP's failed attempt to replace the incumber John Bel Edwards.

Former U.S. Congressman Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone

Well, now the former President is headed to southeast Louisiana as he will be reunited with former members of his administration and will speak to top donors in the Republican National Committee.

Trump will be in New Orleans for the Spring Retreat, which lasts the weekend after Mardi Gras - March 4-6.

Featured Speakers at RNC Event

As The Advocate points out, the last time Trump was in New Orleans was to watch LSU win the National Championship Game against Clemson in January 2020.

President Trump Attends LSU-Clemson National Championship Game

Will he hold another rally once he is down in Louisiana? That has yet to be determined.

LSU's Top QBs Not Named Joe Burrow