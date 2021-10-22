CAUTION: This story contains language not suitable for all audiences. It is also not safe for most workplaces.

A Republican Congressman from Florida ended his speech today with the phrase "Let's Go Brandon", a euphemism for "F*** Joe Biden".

For those who haven't heard the phrase "Let's Go Brandon" and/or don't know where it came from, allow me to share its origins, from stadiums to racetracks to the floor of Congress.

The "Let's Go Brandon" phrase got its start in college stadiums, as students (and others, I assume) at games all over the country began to chant "F*** Joe Biden". The chant is a clear response to the frustrations felt by some over President Joe Biden's policies.

That chant made its way to a stage that's known to be made up of more conservatives than liberals: NASCAR.

Professional race car driver Brandon Brown recently won NASCAR's Xfinity race. As he was being interviewed at the track immediately following the race, the crowd began chanting "F*** Joe Biden". The sportscaster interviewing Brown, upon hearing that the crowd was chanting one of the words with which the FCC takes issue, attempts to spin it some. Thinking quickly, she said, "...as you can hear the chants from the crowd... let's go Brandon". Admittedly, "Let's go Brandon" does kind of sound like "F*** Joe Biden", so points to her for quick thinking.

But the spin didn't work because, well, we heard what they were saying! CLEARLY!

Opponents of Joe Biden realized that, with this new phrase, they can now get their feelings about the President across without cursing, thanks to the video above.

So, now, when someone sounds like they are cheering for Brandon, you know better.

Fast forward to this morning's speeches on the floor of Congress. Florida Republican Representative Bill Posey, after blasting President Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda, ended his time by uttering the phrase "Let's go Biden". Take a listen:

I would expect this behavior from a high school or college student with questionable moral aptitude, but I would NOT expect this behavior from a United States Representative.

I understand that he wants to rile up his base and keep them on his "side", but I'm afraid the utterance damaged his credibility.

Many on Twitter agree: the House Floor is not the place for this kind of language, even if it was the "clean" version.

To be fair, there were many who chimed in favoring Rep Posey's comments.

No word on how long this fad will continue.

