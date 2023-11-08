LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Voters in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana will be going to the polls during the Early Voting Period (November 4-11 excluding Sunday and Friday) and on Election Day (November 18) looking to settle the race for Mayor-President.

Josh Guillory is running for re-election after winning his first term in 2019. Monique Blanco Boulet is looking to unseat Guillory after she finished second in the October 14 Primary Election.

Brandon Comeaux and Tracy Wirtz of "Acadiana's Morning News" wanted to spotlight this MP race and allow the listeners to get to know the candidates. The candidates were asked the same questions and were allowed to speak to the voters after answering the questions.

Josh Guillory

Here are the questions asked to Josh Guillory:

Tell us what three attributes make you the person to serve as Lafayette Mayor-President. Nearly every day, we report about shootings and criminal activity in Lafayette Proper. What are your plans to address crime? What asset do we have in Lafayette Parish that is underutilized and how would you make it more attractive or promote it? What is your Final Statement to the listeners?

Monique Blanco Boulet

Here are the questions asked to Monique Blanco Boulet:

Tell us what three attributes make you the person to serve as Lafayette Mayor-President. Nearly every day, we report about shootings and criminal activity in Lafayette Proper. What are your plans to address crime? What asset do we have in Lafayette Parish that is underutilized and how would you make it more attractive or promote it? What is your Final Statement to the listeners?

