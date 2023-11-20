Mayor-President Josh Guillory Promises ‘Smooth’ Transition for Boulet Administration

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - After a contentious run-off election that culminated in a loss Saturday night, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has promised a "smooth and healthy transition" for the incoming administration of MP-elect Monique Blanco Boulet.

In a statement that concedes the election to Boulet and thanks his supporters, Guillory said it was "beyond proud of our efforts" during the campaign and that it is "time to focus on a smooth transition."

Guillory lost the election by roughly 2,300 votes, losing the early and absentee vote and struggling to make up the difference in the election day vote.

The campaigns turned negative quickly after the October 14 election. In the wake of Saturday's election. However, both candidates appear to be moving ahead with none of that negativity now that the campaign is over.

"As we transition to a new administration, I ask that everyone keep our newly elected Mayor-President Monique Blanco Boulet and her family in your prayers," Guillory's statement on Monday said. "I have spoken with Monique, and we have plans for a smooth and healthy transition. My administration and I are committed to providing Monique and her administration with the support they need to hit the ground running in January."

Guillory released his statement on his social media account.

Full statement below.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory Ensures Seamless Handover to Mayor-Elect

