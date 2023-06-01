Convicted Felon in Opelousas, Louisiana Allegedly Caught With Cocaine

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - A convicted felon is in trouble with the law once again as "Operation Take Back the City" set its sights on the man with a lengthy criminal history,

38-year-old Jonathan Edwards of Opelousas was arrested after detectives with the St. Landry Parish Narcotics Unit say they acted on a tip on Tuesday that he would be delivering two ounces of cocaine within the parish. He was then arrested at the predetermined location as agents say they found a clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance suspected to be approximately 29 grams of cocaine inside his vehicle. Agents say they also found 3 white pills suspected to be Percocet and a semi-automatic 9mm handgun.

The estimated street value of the illegal narcotics located is valued at approximately $2,930.00.

Edwards faces the following charges:

  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (cocaine)
  • Possession of Schedule II CDS (Percocet)
  • Illegal Carrying of Weapons in the Presence of a CDS and Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

As mentioned earlier, Edwards is a convicted felon who has been convicted on the following charges:

  • Manufacturing Schedule I CDS (marijuana)
  • Resisting an Officer
  • Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Taking Contraband into a Penal Institution
  • Possession of a Firearm by Persons Convicted of Certain Felonies
  • Possession of a Firearm with Obliterated Serial Numbers
  • Attempted Second-degree Murder

Anyone with information about illegal weapons or drug activity is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Department’s hotline at 337-948-0970 or 948-1030. All callers and information are kept strictly confidential. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device, or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

