Convicted Louisiana Felon Arrested with Guns, Drugs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KPEL News) - Shreveport police have arrested a convicted felon with a firearm.

On November 1st, 2023, around 4:26 p.m. proactive Shreveport Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 5200 Block of Monkhouse Drive. At this time officers identified the man operating the vehicle as Elton Bryant (3-23-03). Officers reported that Bryant had controlled dangerous substances and a firearm in his possession.

Further investigation into the matter revealed that Bryant was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to being a convicted felon for prior felony offenses. He was arrested on one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of Schedule 1 controlled dangerous substances. The firearms and narcotics were seized as evidence.

We are required to advise that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

