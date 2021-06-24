Coors is Now in Ice Cream
Do you like ice cream? Do you like beer? Well, you're going to love what Coors has created for this summer. Coors is putting the fun and cool back under the sun with their new Orange Cream Pop flavor ice cream. Does it contain alcohol? Yes, it does!
https://twitter.com/MolsonCoors/status/1407752860608180226
Coors has gone all genius on us, teaming up with Tipsy Scoop for a creation like Americans have never seen from a beer company. Sure there are hundreds of beers infused with a gagillion different flavors and of course low-calorie spritzer after spritzer but until now never has a beer company jumped into the ice cream ring.
You thought we’d stop at turning the best ice cream into a hard seltzer? Think again. We’ve turned the best ice cream into a hard seltzer and turned THAT into hard ice cream. -Coors
https://twitter.com/CoorsLight/status/1407386342972182529
Let the mountains and ice cream cool you off this summer, order your's today. Sign up to get a discount on your first order bit.ly/3wO7Vot
The product goes on sale on June 30, 2021. The presale starts on June 29, 2021.