That had to hurt.

Watch as a couple attempts to carry their new dishwasher into the house, but things don't go as planned.

As the couple approaches the entrance to the house, the woman attempts to open the door, and that is when disaster strikes.

The man loses his balance and he, along with their new appliance, goes tumbling down below.

Luckily, the man doesn't appear to be injured in the fall, but as for the dishwasher, well let's just say that they'll be lucky if it wasn't damaged here.

I know we're all trying to save money these days, but this is why it is always a good idea to pay for delivery on heavy things, like appliances.

Here's the viral video that should remind you that carrying heavy/bulking things isn't always the best idea.