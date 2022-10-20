Huge Skeleton Stolen, Stuffed into SUV in Broad Daylight

An attempt was made to put a huge skeleton into the back of an SUV, as someone steals it off of a lawn in broad daylight.

Fox News posted the video, which shows a person approaching the giant skeleton, pulling it over, and then trying to stuff it into the back of the car.

The 13-foot skeleton was stolen from a community in San Antonio, and neighbors have pitched in to offer a reward for its return.

Fox 29 in San Antonio reports that it was a Ring camera that caught the theft on film, though the uploaded video never shows the thief making off with the goods.

All we see in the video is the hilarious (and pathetic) attempt to stuff that huge skeleton into the back of the SUV.

During the attempt to stuff it into the back of the vehicle, it appears that at least one of the skeleton's arms falls onto the street. You can see in the video as it appears the thief bends over, picks it up, and throws it into the back of the car.

Again, we never do see if the thief gets the whole thing into the back of the car before driving away.

It appears that there is too much skeleton hanging out of the SUV to allow for a successful getaway, so I am hoping that more video of the crime surfaces.

Watch as the sticky-fingered individual tries to ruin one family's Halloween while providing us with some hysterical footage.

Many of the comments turned political way too soon, but if you weed through those, it appears that the majority of people are astounded: do people not realize that there are cameras all over the place?