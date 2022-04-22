Couple Rescued from Rock Barrier at Rutherford Beach

Have you ever wondered what draws us to the water? As humans, we just seem to inherently want to be next to the sea. Maybe it's hardwired into our DNA. Maybe it's the fact that human beings are about 60% water. Or maybe the beach and the ocean waves are just a natural stress reliever and Lord knows we could all use a lot less of that.

However, a Tuesday trip to Rutherford Beach in coastal Cameron Parish went from very relaxing and fun to an all-out rescue situation in just a matter of hours. According to a report from KPLC Television in Lake Charles. Cameron Parish Deputies were summoned to a rock barrier off the coastline of Rutherford Beach to make a rescue after a couple became stranded on the rock barriers just offshore on Tuesday.

A deputy with CPSO told the Lake Charles television station that the couple, a 19-year-old male and a 20-year-old female had made their way to the rock barrier during low tide. It was when the tide began to rise that the couple realized they needed some help.

To complicate the rescue efforts deputies had to "borrow" a boat from a nearby resident because their boats were too big to use in the relatively shallow water next to the rocks. Fortunately, a local resident was able to assist and the couple was returned to shore none the worse for wear.

Deputies in Cameron Parish say many beachgoers at Rutherford Beach have done exactly the same thing that this couple did They meander out to the rock barriers during low tide and then find themselves in a compromising position once the tide begins to rise. But this isn't the only danger that can befall a beachgoer who chooses to visit the rock barriers at Rutherford Beach.

The rocks are very slippery and quite often covered in barnacles and other marine life which make footing very difficult. The fact that when you fall you're falling on rocks also enhances the opportunity for injury as well. Deputies also cautioned the water around the rock barriers can be quite tumultuous too.

There are often reports of rip currents around the barriers so those who choose to swim around them should be better than average swimmers with knowledge of how to avoid and escape a rip current.

CPSO deputies also remind those who visit the beaches in the parish that driving on the sand dunes is not allowed. And, you're also asked to be mindful and respectful of the wildlife in the area too. Louisiana's coastline is full of wildlife nesting areas and many of those places are protected by state and federal law.

One other issue deputies want us to remind you about is this. Be mindful of the tides. It seems as if every year there are several stories where campers have driven their vehicles or RVs onto the beach at low tide only to find themselves inundated with water or sinking in wet sand once the tide returns.

Last year Sheriff Ron Johnson of Cameron Parish even issued this advice, "Don't Park in the Ocean". We hear you Sherrif it was good advice then, it's good advice now.

Fortunately in this case all is well that ends well. Let's hope this will be a reminder to you that there is fun in the water but there's danger too. Always remember to pack your personal flotation devices and be sure to let someone know where you're going and when to expect you to return.

