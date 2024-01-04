Get our free mobile app

Cowboy history in Texas goes back to the Vaqueros in the 1680s. They wore a very specific sombrero that aided them in their work.

Horse culture and cowboy culture go hand and hand.

Etiquette for wearing a cowboy hat in modern society hasn't changed much since the turn of the century.

Last summer I fancied myself a person that would wear a cowboy hat. I bought a cheap straw hat, determined to make it my new headwear of choice.

I'm a born and raised Texan, and though I have never been on the back of a horse for more than a second, I thought I should be able to rock a cowboy hat. Luckily I didn't pay much for that hat, because now all it does is take up space in the closet.

Trying on a new identity was an interesting thought, but the hat was just too far. There were rules involved that needed to be learned, and most of them were just to deal with life while carting around a huge hat in our hectic world.

Cowboy Hats Are Synonymous with Texas Life

The modern cowboy hat was invented by John B. Stetson in 1865. The fur-felt hat had a tall crown with straight sides and a wide brim.

It was designed to keep the sun off your neck and face. It was used for other things too, like swatting flies and waving at your buddy on the other side of the pasture.

Most of the rules are very practical, take a look.

