Aerial Footage Shows Cowboys Spring into Action to Wrangle Loose Cow Near Busy Interstate

A couple of cowboys jumped into action and assisted emergency crews who were attempting to wrangle a loose cow near the interstate. Video shows that when four-wheeled vehicles weren't enough to stop the running cow, two cowboys on horseback used their skills in order to safely wrangle the animal.

Thank goodness a couple of cowboys were nearby when a cow got loose near a busy Oklahoma interstate. Reports say that the cow got loose on Interstate 40, but eventually made it to the service road where cowboys were there to assist.

Video from the sky above shows the moments where two four-wheel vehicles attempted to blockade the cow, but had no luck.

This is when the two cowboys did what they do best and got out their lassos.

As one cowboys is able to get a rope around the cow's head, a second man on horseback is there to help get better control of the farm animal.

After a couple of good throws, the cow was safely on the ground and would be safely guided away from the busy highways to avoid any potential accidents.

Cowboys Wrangle Loose Cow in Oklahoma

See the video for yourself via @koconews on Twitter here.

