Cox Communications and Cox Automotive are working together to support local nonprofits helping communities in Louisiana recover from Hurricane Ida. Today, Cox announced $125,000 in grants awarded to five local organizations through the James M. Cox Foundation to assist residents as they continue to rebuild their lives following the storm.

“It is heartbreaking to witness firsthand the amount of damage Hurricane Ida caused to our beloved South Louisiana community,” said Anthony Pope, senior vice president and region manager of Cox Southeast region. “Now more than ever, we remain steadfast in our desire to help our neighbor.

“We would like to thank the James M. Cox Foundation for its pledge of $125,000 to five local nonprofit organizations working to support those impacted by the storm,” Pope continued.

The foundation named in honor of Cox Enterprises founder, James M. Cox, provides support to nonprofit organizations who are working tirelessly to improve the lives of individuals and families in need.

“At the heart of the Cox giving mission is to empower others to build a better future,” Pope said.

“Organizations receiving our grant awards and their leaders have always stepped up to the forefront to assist those in need, and their response to Hurricane Ida has been no exception.”

Forward Together New Orleans - $25,000

Forward Together New Orleans is a nonprofit organization that launched in 2018 to connect the public and private sectors to address New Orleans’ most pressing challenges. The organization works closely with the city’s leadership on a variety of community needs, including a focus on providing youth with access to technology.

Mayor’s Healthy City Initiative - $25,000

The Mayor’s Healthy City Initiative provides access to healthy foods for all citizens in East Baton Rouge Parish. The nonprofit group collaborates with over 100 local partner organizations and 400 individual members. The Initiative, through it’s Get Geaux Healthy program partners, has facilitated the growth of over 3,500 pounds of produce and the distribution of over 27,000 pounds of fresh food to citizens in need.

United Way of Southeast Louisiana - $25,000

The United Way of Southeast Louisiana fights for health, education and financial stability in seven South Louisiana parishes. The organization has established a Hurricane Ida Relief Fund to support crisis grants to trusted nonprofit partner organizations that are meeting the immediate relief and future long-term recovery needs of families impacted by the storm. The Fund will also support boots on the ground response, volunteer coordination and rebuilding needs.

Capital Area United Way - $25,000

The Capital Area United Way is committed to leveraging partnerships in the 10-parish Baton Rouge area to promote healthy living, increase school readiness for youth, advance income stability and provide for the basic needs of families. The organization has established a Hurricane Ida Relief Fund to support the immediate and long-term response and recovery needs of residents, with a specific focus on the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) population.

Second Harvest Food Bank - $25,000

For nearly 40 years, the Second Harvest Food Bank has been leading the fight against hunger in South Louisiana by providing food access, advocacy, education, and disaster response. Second Harvest is actively responding to the impact of Hurricane Ida. To date, the organization has delivered 2.5 million pounds of food, water, and supplies to families impacted by Hurricane Ida. Second Harvest has delivered food and supplies to a total of 208 food distribution sites across 14 parishes. The Second Harvest Community Kitchen has produced and delivered 51,839 hot meals.

(Press Release sent to KPEL News)