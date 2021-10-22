Cox Outage Hits South Louisiana

If you’re a Cox Communications customer and you were watching TV around 7 p.m., your show was abruptly replaced by a blank screen and an error message.

Maybe you thought you forgot your bill and rushed to pay it, only to realize that you indeed paid last month’s fee. Perhaps you thought your cable box went kaput.

The good news is: It’s not you or your in-home equipment.

The bad news: Cox is down across South Louisiana.

According to several online outage maps and from customer reports on Twitter, the outage affects Cox’s Acadiana and Baton Rouge customers.

According to a tweet from the Cox Help page, the cause of the outage is unknown. No word on when the outage will be resolved.

Things to See and Do in New Iberia

Lafayette TV Icons: Where Are They Now?