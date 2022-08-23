What a scary scene over in Shreveport.

A crane, which was being used for maintenance on trees, fell over into someone's house.

Luckily those inside the house were not injured and did escape through a backdoor. As for the driver, he was not injured in the accident, but some power lines were damaged when the crane fell over.

Because of the size of the truck, special equipment had to be brought in to remove the crane from the house.

Local authorities were on the scene of this accident for several hours as they stood by until another crane arrived to begin the removal process.

Here's a video showing how the crane was safely removed from the house it fell on. A portion of the boom on the truck had to be removed prior to lifting it up.