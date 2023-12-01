Lafayette Road Reopened After Vehicle Overturned in Traffic Crash

A traffic incident has led to the closure of a portion of West University Avenue in Lafayette. The Lafayette Police Department's Traffic Section is actively investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the vehicle overturning. The incident occurred at approximately 12:00 P.M. today in the 1300 block of West University Avenue, close to the intersection with Versailles Boulevard.

UPDATE:

West University Avenue is now open in both directions and traffic is flowing normally.

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to preliminary investigations, the vehicle was traveling southbound on West University Avenue when it veered across the center line, traversing the northbound lanes. It then collided with a utility pole, causing the vehicle to overturn. This accident has led to a temporary road closure to allow police to investigate the incident.

The driver of the vehicle, whose identity has not been disclosed, sustained moderate injuries in the crash. Emergency responders transported the driver to a local hospital, where they are currently listed in stable condition. The extent of the injuries and the specific cause of the crash are still under investigation.

As a result of the accident, West University Avenue is presently closed from Versailles Boulevard to West Congress Street. This closure is impacting traffic flow in the area. Authorities are urging motorists to seek alternate routes to avoid delays and to help as authorities investigate the incident scene.

The Lafayette Police Department is working diligently to reopen the roadway and will provide updates as soon as they are available.