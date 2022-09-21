Over 50 Weird Things Acadiana Has Stepped on in the Dark—That Had to Hurt
We've all done it, awakened in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom or get a drink of water and stepped on something that hurt us. Oh, the agony of "defeet".
We took to social media to find out what weird stuff Acadiana has stepped on in the dark. We asked, "What's the Worst Thing You've Stepped on in the Dark?"
There were some strange answers like, "A baby's head", "A toad", "An uneven road", "My rabbit" and more. The number one most popular answer was LEGOs.
See the entire list of comments.
