Over 50 Weird Things Acadiana Has Stepped on in the Dark—That Had to Hurt

Over 50 Weird Things Acadiana Has Stepped on in the Dark—That Had to Hurt

Staff Photo

We've all done it, awakened in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom or get a drink of water and stepped on something that hurt us. Oh, the agony of "defeet".

We took to social media to find out what weird stuff Acadiana has stepped on in the dark. We asked, "What's the Worst Thing You've Stepped on in the Dark?"

There were some strange answers like, "A baby's head", "A toad", "An uneven road", "My rabbit" and more. The number one most popular answer was LEGOs.

KTDY, Facebook Page
loading...
Mourizal Zativa via Unsplash
loading...
KTDY, Facebook Page
loading...
Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
loading...
KTDY, Facebook Page
loading...
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
loading...
KTDY, Facebook
loading...

See the entire list of comments.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born

With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.
Filed Under: accident, that had to hurt, weird
Categories: Lifestyle
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL