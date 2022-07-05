Giant Pickle Tackles Streaker During Baseball Game – ‘Murica

Over the past 24 to 48 hours you've probably thought a lot about what makes America such a great place to live. I am willing to bet that not that many of you included the thought of a giant pickle tackling a nearly naked man at a baseball game as one of those thoughts. But, based on crowd reaction at the stadium the pickle was on point when he speared the trespasser.

Let's set the scene for you, the Portland Pickles were hosting the Victoria Harbour Cats in a West Coast Baseball League Game on Sunday. That's when a fan who may have a little too much pickle juice, we can only imagine, decided to take to the field for a few selfies.

The problem with this fan was two-fold. One he wasn't supposed to be on the field, and two he was missing the majority of his clothing. That's when Dillon T Pickle decided to take action. Dillion is the Portland team's mascot and here's what unfolded.

Who says baseball isn't a contact sport. That pickle took that guy all the way out. It looks even cooler from this angle. As you can see "Selfie Man" stopped to take a snap with a player and then that's when he met the big pickle and he met that pickle hard.

Now the question that the Internet is asking itself about this particular incident is this, was that real or was that staged? Minor League Baseball teams have been known to throw in some "interesting curve balls" just to draw attention to their games. Case and point the Savannah Bananas, I don't think they even play a straight baseball game anymore.

So we may never know if the Gherkin was working undercover for the league or that pickle just packs a hell of a punch. If Portland had a football team nearby, I'd speak to the pickle about applying for a position in the defensive secondary because that was a nice lick he put on the would-be streaker.

