(Central Louisiana) - A two-year-old boy has died after he reportedly was hit by a car.

WAFB reports that the child was accidentally hit by the vehicle on Tuesday in East Baton Rouge Parish..

The Sheriff's Department responded to the incident at Larch Meadow Circle in East Baton Rouge Parish around 12:20 p.m.

According to the news report, the child ran in front of the car, and that is when the vehicle hit him. The young boy was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say that no charges will be filed against the driver of the car that hit the kid.

