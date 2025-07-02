Highlights

18-year-old Kaleb Noel Leonard now faces 99 total charges, including 45 counts of pornography involving children under 13

Bond increased from $195,000 to $1,935,000 following the second arrest on July 1, 2025

Additional charges include 54 counts of sexual abuse of an animal discovered on digital devices

Investigation launched after tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

St. Mary Parish ICAC Task Force continues investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and the Morgan City Police Department

Bayou Vista Teen Arrested Again on 99 Child Exploitation Charges in Growing St. Mary Parish Investigation

The teen's bond increased to nearly $2 million after authorities discovered additional digital evidence in the ongoing ICAC Task Force case

BAYOU VISTA, La. (KPEL News) - An 18-year-old Bayou Vista man was arrested for the second time in less than three weeks on child exploitation charges that now total 99 counts, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Kaleb Noel Leonard was arrested July 1, 2025, after investigators found more digital evidence on a device connected to him. He now faces 99 charges, including 45 counts of pornography involving children under 13 and 54 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

Leonard was first arrested June 18, 2025, on 13 counts of pornography involving children under 13. He posted a $195,000 bond and was released. After investigators found additional evidence, his bond was raised to $1,935,000.

Investigation Started with National Center Tip

The St. Mary Parish ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) Task Force started investigating after getting a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and Morgan City Police Department helped with the case.

Arrest records show the St. Mary ICAC Task Force received the case from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about suspected child sexual abuse material. Investigators found the material during their work.

Law enforcement searched Leonard's Bayou Vista home with help from multiple agencies. Detectives from the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and Morgan City Police Department assisted with the search warrant.

How Louisiana's ICAC Task Force Works

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force coordinates efforts to fight child exploitation across Louisiana. The state's ICAC Task Force works to prevent, investigate, and prosecute technology-related crimes against children.

The ICAC Task Force Program includes 61 task forces nationwide, representing over 5,400 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. These groups work together on cases involving online predators and child sexual abuse material.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children plays a key role in finding potential cases. Technology companies report suspected child exploitation material to the organization, which then refers cases to local police.

Legal Process and What's Next

Leonard's case shows how investigators handle digital evidence in child exploitation cases. The jump in charges between his first and second arrest reflects how long it takes to examine electronic devices.

Louisiana law sets harsh penalties for pornography involving children under 13. Each count can mean years in prison and sex offender registration if convicted.

The investigation continues. Authorities haven't said whether more arrests are expected or if they've identified other victims.

How to Report Child Exploitation

The St. Mary Parish case shows why reporting suspected child exploitation matters. Parents and community members who suspect online predatory behavior can call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or report tips online at CyberTipline.org.

People can contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office for non-emergency reports. Emergency situations should be reported by calling 911.

Federal law requires social media platforms and technology companies to report suspected child sexual abuse material to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which then works with local law enforcement like the St. Mary Parish ICAC Task Force.