This is hard to watch.

A woman fainted while on a train platform in Argentina and fell below the moving train, but amazingly survived the fall.

She remained under the train until it came to a stop, then rescuers were able to remove her.

Somehow, this woman was pulled to safety with just a few scratches on her body.

The woman who fell told an Argentinian TV station she suffered a loss in blood pressure, causing her to faint while approaching the moving train.

As you will see below, onlookers were in shock as they watched her fall beneath the train. Some can be seen even hiding their face behind their hands as they were in shock to witness this.

I will warn you, that some may find this video to be DISTURBING.

After this video made it onto social media, like you and me, many feel that she is lucky to be alive after this freak accident.