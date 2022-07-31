Historic Louisiana Train Depot is Now a Must Visit Restaurant

If you are looking for something fun to do with the family before school starts this would be the perfect little getaway.

This historic train depot has been transformed into a beautiful restaurant and it is located right on the train tracks. Plus, this restaurant is located right outside of New Orleans in Covington, La.



So whether you are looking for a quick family getaway, date night, or simply a nice night out with friends this restaurant is sure to amaze you and your taste buds.

LOLA is located in the downtown area of Covington, La. The restaurant first opened its doors in 2006 and has become quite the talk of the town since then.

Of course, this is an atmosphere that you won’t really find anywhere else so it is the perfect excuse to stop in and check out all the tasty dishes that are on the menu. LOLA is locally owned and operated and the owners have done an amazing job of transforming this train into a whole experience that you won’t forget. They even transformed the caboose of the train into the kitchen area. All of the original doors and bricks were kept to make sure that the guest gets an authentic experience.

If you are like me and what to take a peek at the menu before you stop in don't worry you are going to find something for everyone. Plus, every single dish sounds absolutely amazing.

You can find LOLA at 517 N New Hampshire Street in Covington, La.

