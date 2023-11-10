Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - We like to cook at my house. More so, we like to eat! We are the typical Cajun Louisiana family, so nearly everything we cook involves rice. After all, I live in Crowley, the rice capitol of the world! However, holidays call from special dishes and, while I can guarantee that rice will be on the table, cornbread dressing is one of our favorites. Because we don't do anything ordinary, my family enjoys elevating ours with crawfish.

My sister-in-law made crawfish cornbread dressing a number of years ago for one of the holidays. She's a wonderful cook, so I asked her for the recipe. She shared what she called an "old family recipe" with me that I, in turn, shared with my friends.

She wasn't real happy, because it was apparently a top secret. She has since forgiven me.

I neglected to say that, while I enjoy trying new side dishes, I'm not a fan of anything that takes a lot of preparation time or patience. Crawfish cornbread dressing requires neither!

I'm also not a consistent chef, so not everything tastes the same (or even good) each time. But each time I make this dish, it's delicious because I follow the easy recipe.

You'll also find other great ideas for what to prepare for your holiday table by clicking the button.

Enjoy!

Crawfish and Cornbread Dressing

Ingredients

1 lb. crawfish tails cleaned and drained

1 lb. lean ground meat

1 can of cream of mushroom soup

1 onion, 1/2 bell pepper, 1 stalk celery, garlic

1 box of cooked Jiffy cornbread mix

Use whatever seasoning you prefer to taste (salt, pepper, a seasoning blend, etc.)

I add a beef bouillon cube or a packet of the beefy onion soup mix.

Directions

-- Prepare cornbread, following directions on the box. You can put it in the oven to bake while you follow the next steps.

-- Cook onion, celery, bell pepper, and garlic in a little butter until tender.

-- Add ground meat and brown until cooked.

-- Add crawfish tails and cook on low to medium heat for about 10 minutes.

-- Add cream of mushroom soup.

-- Stir well and add 1/2 to 1 can of water to thin the soup a bit.

-- Add bouillon or beefy onion soup mix and stir well.

-- Cook on medium heat until it simmers.

-- Once cornbread is done, allow it to cool and crumble it.

-- Add crumbled cornbread to the mixture and stir until it's well mixed.

-- Serve and watch the faces of your family light up with culinary appreciation!

I'm also sharing the post below if you'd like to bake it all together. This recipe calls for andouille sausage which could add a nice spice to the dish.

