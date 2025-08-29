SHREVEPORT, LA (KPEL News) — You would think that since everyone has a camera that can capture video in 4K in their pocket, people wouldn't cut up as much.

But after watching the latest brawl that happened in the middle of traffic in Louisiana, we are starting to think it's the opposite.

Just last month, this video of two football fans getting into a fight at a Saints game went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Read More: Saints and Jaguars Fans Brawl in Dome After Preseason Game

One of the men involved in the fight lost his pants for a second, but the woman police are currently searching lost a heck of a lot more while she was busy throwing punches.

The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the 'Cross Lake Bridge Bouncing Brawler', also known as Brashay Goode, who they say turned the busy bridge into a personal boxing ring on August 25th.

It didn't take long for video footage of the incident to make its way across social media.

One Arrested, One at Large

According to the Shreveport Police Department, Jayla Randolph, the other person involved in the fight, has been cooperating with the police. Randolph was charged with disturbing the peace by fighting, but Goode now has a warrant out for her arrest.

Previously, Goode was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated burglary. She is also on trial for theft and battery charges.

Safe to say her latest involvement in this viral bridge brawl will not help her chances in court.

Have Information on Brashay Goode?

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident or Goode's whereabouts contact SPD at 318-673-7300 or Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

