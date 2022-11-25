Cruise Guest Rescued off Louisiana Coast After Falling Overboard

A guest on a Carnival cruise was rescued on Thanksgiving Day after he had been reported overboard just off the coast of Louisiana. The crew of the Carnival Valor notified the Coast Guard of the missing man on the search began.

The man's disappearance was first noticed by his sister who said that she and her brother were having drinks at a bar onboard the Valor at about 11 pm on Wednesday evening when he excused himself to go to the bathroom.

The man's sister said he never returned and after a brief search for him onboard the crew was notified. Guests on board the Carnival Valor said that announcements were made over the ship's intercom system that they were participating in a "search and rescue operation".

A short time later the ship received word that the passenger had been recovered from the Gulf of Mexico. The Coast Guard report said the man was responsive but did not give further details on the incident. A spokesperson for the Coast Guard told ABC News they expected to make an announcement on the incident later today. The identity of the man who went overboard has not been released.

Following the recovery of the man, the Coast Guard released the Valor to resume its planned itinerary. The Valor left the port of New Orleans late in the day on Wednesday. The ship's itinerary included stops in Cozumel Mexico and Progresso Mexico. The Carnival Cruise website has this cruise listed as a five-day adventure. The Valor is expected back in port in New Orleans on the 28th.