Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Inflation is taking a bite out of everyone's pocketbook, and budgets are being stretched to the breaking point. The wastewater service provider for several areas of Lafayette Parish is Magnolia Water, and Louisiana customers are fuming mad that their bills have shockingly doubled.

Magnolia Water took over from TESI and Water & Waste Water Utilities within the last year. They provide service in 12 states across the country, including Louisiana.

The Magnolia Water Facebook page is largely populated with customer advisories, but people across their footprint comment under each about their dissatisfaction with water quality and the jump in their bills.

Lafayette customers are starting to see increases that are causing a substantial increase in what they pay for sewer servicer each month. And they aren't happy about it.

Do these look familiar?

A Youngsville customer says she knew her bill would go up, but she didn't expect it to double. She shared both her previous bill and the most recent.

Here's how her billing looked before:

Before Magnolia Water Tracy Wirtz loading...

Here's what the most recent bill looks like:

After Magnolia Water Tracy Wirtz loading...

The bills from August/September and the more current one shared by a Lafayette customer show that the sewer fee jumped from $35 to $63.31.

Pre Magnolia Water Tracy Wirtz loading...

Additionally, she told me that she and her partner were not home in the month of October so their water usage decreased, but the bill didn't.

Post Magnolia Water Tracy Wirtz loading...

Two other Lafayette residents sent pictures of their bills, and it appears that the sewer charge for October may be $63.31 across the board.

Water bill Tracy Wirtz loading...

Water bill Tracy Wirtz loading...

Magnolia Water is regulated by the Louisiana Public Service Commission. The group serves as the public authority over utility services.

Customers have sounded the alarm bells to their elected officials, and Lafayette Parish Councilman Josh Carlson and Councilman-Elect Ken Stansbury are hosting a Town Hall meeting about the increases. They've invited Dr. Craig Greene, the Louisiana Public Service Commission for District 2 representative, to address questions and concerns.

The meeting is open to the public and citizens are strongly encouraged to attend. It will be held on Tuesday, November 28, at 6 PM at the Comeaux Recreation Center on West Bluebird Drive in Lafayette.

