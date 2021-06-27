The Perfect Couples Getaway Is Only 2 1/2 Hours From Shreveport

Raise your hand if you need to get back to the basics of love! Okay, so maybe we can't go all the way to Luckenbach, Texas because the drive is a tad too far. However, I am convinced all need to spend some time with our significant other after a year like 2020.

I have wanted to visit Broken Bow, Oklahoma for a while now. I first experienced Broken Bow in 2015 for a friend's Bachelorette party and that was an adventure that I'll never forget no matter how much alcohol was served.

I loved that there was so much to do. You can rent a jetski, get on a kayak and take in all the beautiful scenery. You can cool off in the beautiful lake that looks like it's straight out of a magazine. Don't want to be on the water? You can go on a hike.

Why not take your best friend or significant other on a fun adventure? I found a cabin that is simply perfect, I love the name too! Little Big Foot Cabin. Keep in mind epic cabins are not in short supply when it comes to Broken Bow. This is one that I am determined to rent out at some point.

Little Bigfoot Cabin in Broken Bow

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.