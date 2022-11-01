Dad Shares Trick to Getting a Good Photo—It Really Works

Okay parents, do you have trouble getting the perfect picture of your child?

We all know the issues when it comes to taking family pictures or just a decent photo of one of your children.

One is looking in the opposite direction of the camera.

Another has their eyes closed.

And of course, there is always one child who can’t smile quite right and looks a little constipated in photos.

Despite all of these issues we love our children dearly and cherish every one of these photos that they “mess up.”

Well, one dad has the secret to making the perfect family photos and yes all children will be smiling big beautiful smiles.

Adam Perry said it was really simple to get a good photo of his child… and it only took him yelling out the word poop to make it happen.

“My son when I tell him to smile vs when I yell out ‘poop!’ Perry, 38, wrote on Twitter.

The tweet racked up nearly 300,000 likes and 13,000 retweets. Parents from all over commented on Perry’s tweet.

And just in case you don’t think it works, my dad put it to the test this past weekend with my oldest son… and I can say it definitely creates a great photo.

Child Smiling Staff Photo loading...

