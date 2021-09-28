Dallas K-9 Derails 42 Pounds of Marijuana Headed to New Orleans

The Dallas Police Department made an announcement that has a lot of us scratching our heads. They announced that one of their K-9's sniffed out a massive load of marijuana at Dallas Love Field Airport on Saturday. 42 pounds of marijuana to be exact.

Dallas Police told WFAA.com that "the Love Field Interdiction Squad intercepted two suitcases of marijuana after K-9 Officer Ballentine positively alerted a narcotic odor."

K-9 Officer Ballentine is trained to sniff out and alert his handlers of any type of narcotic odor. This drug bust was a big one for Ballentine.

What we know so far is that the suitcases arrived at Dallas Love Field from the San Jose California Airport. The bags containing the marijuana had a final destination of New Orleans. K-9 Officer Ballentine threw a big wrench in some drug dealers' plans.

If you're wondering how much 42 pounds of marijuana costs on the black market, you may be flabbergasted.

According to Trusted Informer, the average price of a pound on marijuana is anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 dollars. So 42 pounds add up quickly.

That means that this bust cost the criminals anywhere from $84,000 to $126,000.

This was no small bust when it comes to how much cash the criminals planned to make. As of now, there is no word on an arrest pertaining to this case.

Keep in mind marijuana for recreational use is illegal in both the state of Texas and Louisiana. There are currently several lawmakers seeking to change that.

