BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) —A Florida woman was arrested and booked in Baton Rouge after she allegedly continued collecting her deceased mother's retirement benefits, who was a Louisiana public school teacher, a decade after her passing.

Attorney General Liz Murrill and Officials with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrested 49-year-old Marcela Jacobs in Pensacola, Florida, after receiving a request from the Teachers Retirement System of Louisiana.

Accused of Defrauding TRSL for Over a Decade

According to the Louisiana Department of Justice officials with the Teachers Retirement System of Louisiana contacted them after discovering suspicious payments being made to an account under the name Loretta Jacobs.

However, Jacobs had passed away in December of 2011.

Shockingly, the investigation led them to Loretta Jacobs' daughter, Ila Jacobs, who, according to authorities, never stopped receiving or spending her mother's retirement funds that were intended for her mother.

f you are illegally receiving government benefits and taking advantage of the system here in Louisiana, even if you live in a completely different state like this woman, we will find you and bring you back for Louisiana justice.

Over $200K Misappropriated

Ila Jacobs is being accused of collecting and spending $269,000.

The 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge issued an arrest warrant. Jacobs was taken into custody in Florida on July 28th and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on July 31st.

Jacobs faces 1 count of Government Benefits Fraud.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.

