The man who was arrested for attacking Dave Chappelle has now been charged in the stabbing and attempted murder of his roommate.

Earlier this month, Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage while performing at the Hollywood Bowl for the Netflix is a Joke Festival. During Chappelle's set, Isaiah Lee, 23, is accused of rushing Chappelle while carrying a replica gun that contained a switchblade.

Lee, was arrested and charged with four misdemeanor (we're still unsure how they're only misdemeanors) counts including battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays an event or interferes with a performer. Lee pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Lee remains jailed on a $30,000 bond. If he is released on bail, he is ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Chappelle and the Hollywood Bowl.

It has come to light that Lee has now been charged with attempted murder, spurring from an alleged stabbing of his roommate at a transitional housing facility in December, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Lee has pleaded not guilty to that felony charge as well, and is due back in court on June 2nd.

Apparently, the publicity that followed the Chappelle incident led to the identification of Lee and the subsequent arrest.