Although Dave Chappelle has received some backlash following the release of his latest Netflix special, 'The Closer', the comedian has been enjoying the fruits of his labor. Chappelle had the pleasure of Stevie Wonder singing 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' at the release afterparty in Los Angeles.

Dave Chappelle is undoubtedly the most well-known comedian alive. His latest Netflix special, 'The Closer', has drawn quite a bit of attention since its debut. Some of that attention has been negative, which has become a trend following the releases of Chappelle's latest specials.

But no matter the world's take on the comedian's jokes, Chappelle is definitely enjoying his time following the release.

See the video of Dave Chappelle enjoying the tune from Stevie Wonder via @djcity on Instagram below.

The legend himself, Mr. Stevie Wonder had the crowd singing loud and proud to 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' at Chappelle's party. Certainly a special moment for everyone in the room.