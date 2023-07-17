LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - After focusing on Interstate 10 in Lafayette and St. Martin Parishes last week, Louisiana DOTD crews will be focusing on Interstate 49 as workers will be performing bump grinding operations throughout the Hub City's stretch of I-49 this week.

A new app for Louisiana residents allows you easy access to live traffic camera feeds in your area. Credit: 511 Louisiana App

There will be alternating lane closures happening from the I-10/I-49 Interchange to the St. Landry Parish line. This will happen in both the northbound and southbound directions of I-49 from Monday through Thursday - 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

I-49 at Gloria Switch Exit, google street

The road will be open to regular traffic with no width restrictions and emergency vehicles will have access to the area but you can expect to experience delays..

Nighttime Lane Closures Extended From Lafayette to Acadia/Jeff Davis Parish Line

DOTD workers are also busy working on a long stretch of I-10 from Lafayette to the Acadia/Jeff Davis Parish Line..

Since the beginning of the year, crews have been conducting lane closures on the weekends as construction workers have been closing the inside lanes in BOTH DIRECTIONS between the I-10/I-49 Interchange in Lafayette and mile marker 66 (Acadia/Jeff Davis Parish Line). That's roughly a 37-mile stretch that workers have been installing new traffic cable barriers, embankment, and drainage structures in the median.

I-10 Acadia Jeff Davis Parish Line, Google Maps/Google Streetview

Well, the closures are being extended to Friday, September 1st.

These inside lane closures will continue to occur during the following times, weather permitting:

• Sunday – Thursday: 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

• Fridays: 9:00 p.m. – 9:00 a.m.

• Saturdays: 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 a.m.

There will be no vehicle width restrictions associated with these closures.

I-10 and I-210, google maps

Guardrail Installment to Cause Closures on I-10 and I-210 in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana

DOTD workers will also be in Calcasieu Parish this week as nighttime lane closures will be conducted on I-10 and I-210.

Monday & Tuesday, 8:00 PM – 6:00 AM: Single right lane closure on I-210 EB between Cove Ln. and Nelson Rd. to begin at 8:00pm

Tuesday & Wednesday, 8:00 PM – 6:00 AM: Single right lane closure on I-210 WB between Nelson Rd. and Cove Ln to begin at 8:00 pm.

Wednesday - Friday, 8:00 PM – 5:00 AM: Single right lane closure on I-10 WB between PPG Drive and I-10 W to I-210 E JCT (Exit 25). I-10 W JCT I-210 E (Exit 25) ramp closure to begin at 10:00 pm.

