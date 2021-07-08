Have you signed up to be in the drawing for cash from Louisiana yet? The first drawing in the "Shot at a Million" sweepstakes is coming up on July 14. But Friday, July 9 is the deadline to enter to be included in that drawing.

Louisiana is giving away $2.3 million in cash and scholarships to folks who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

The weekly drawings are worth $100,000 in cash and $100,000 in scholarship money is being given to a student between the ages of 12 and 17. New winners are chosen each week for these prize amounts. But on August 4, the Grand Prize drawing will be held. That prize is $1 million dollars.

Click Here to Register for a Shot at a Million

If you don't have access to the internet, you can call toll free 877-356-1511 to get signed up.

Who Can Register for a Shot at a Million?

This is for Louisiana residents who have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. You have to be age 18 or older to win one of four $100,000 prizes or the grand prize of $1 million. Residents between 12 and 17 are eligible for the scholarship money.

Here's the Schedule of drawings:

Enter by July 9, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 14 drawing

Enter by July 16, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 21 drawing

Enter by July 23, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 28 drawing

Enter by July 30, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 drawing

Enter by July 31, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 Grand Prize Drawing

So far, more than half a million people have signed up for this vaccine lottery in Louisiana.

Breathtaking Florida Private Island For Sale